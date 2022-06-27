Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.

Jason wore a pink blazer over a white button-down top and had his long hair down. Lola wore an oversized green blazer and had her long hair swept over one shoulder while her brother donned a short-sleeved pink button-down under a black vest and had his long hair down like his dad. They were holding up UN documents in the photo and looked proud to be involved in the important conference.

“With great respect, admiration, and humility, I join the UN family and commit to the critically important work: to manage, protect and preserve the Ocean and all living creatures on our beautiful, BLUE plane,” Jason wrote in the caption of the post. “We must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren, turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship, and build momentum for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature.

papa loves you babies mahalo for standing by my side aloha j.”

Jason’s post, which also includes other pics from the UN event, comes after he was named the UN Environment Program’s Advocate for Life Below Water. He also sat down for a conversation at the event as his kids sat and watched. It was a day full of memorable moments and opportunities for the talented star to show off his love for his family and the causes near and dear to his heart.

Jason and his kids’ latest public appearance took place five months after Jason and Lisa announced their separation. The former lovebirds were married in Oct. 2017 and released a statement that talked about how “a revolution is unfolding” and their family is “no exception,” at the time of their split. They now happily co-parent Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.