Kim & Khloe Kardashian Shower Off In Silver Bikinis In Throwback Vacation Pics

Kim Karadshian, 41, just broke the internet again! The reality star took to Instagram on July 22 and shared throwback vacation pics of herself and her fabulous sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38. In the images, the famous sisters wore matching silver metallic bikinis and lounged on the beach, showing off their sexy bodies in the process. Then, they each used an outdoor shower nearby to hose off their sandy bodies.

Kim wore a two-piece swimsuit for the beach day, while Khloe rocked a one-piece swimsuit. They both wore large silver sunglasses as they laid out on the beach to soak up the sun. Kim’s incredible abs were on full display while she lounged next to her younger sister. Both girls let their blonde hair down.

When it came time to shower, Kim sprayed the water at Khloe first. The SKIMS founder turned her back to the camera, and thus showed off her sexy booty, while Khloe got drenched with water. Then, Kim hosed herself off on her own, while Khloe watched.

But that quick rinse wasn’t enough for Kim. The mother of four went under an outdoor shower and let the water clean off her entire body. The sisters kept their smoking hot silver bikinis on while they each showered. “House of Kards,” Kim cheekily captioned her post.

Kim and Khloe already showed off their sexy bikinis on Instagram. Kim did so in a July 1 post, which included a mirror selfie of the bleached blonde bombshell wearing the silver swimsuit. Kim didn’t include any footage of KoKo in her post, but know we now that the sisters were together on that tropical getaway.



Khloe originally gave her fans a glimpse at her sexy silver swimsuit in a July 12 post. The Good American co-founder posed in the one-piece suit in the water, as she turned away from the camera. Khloe’s cryptic caption, which was about “looking back,” was theorized to be about Tristan Thompson, who she’s expecting another child via surrogate with.