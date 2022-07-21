Tristan Thompson Parties With A Bikini-Clad Ally Hilfiger On A Yacht Ahead Of Baby No. 2

Tristan Thompson seemed like he was having a blast while relaxing on a yacht with Ally Hilfiger on Thursday, July 21. Ally, 37, shared a photo of herself along with the basketball player, 31, on the deck of the boat to her Instagram Story. The two stood side-by-side to demonstrate just how tall Tristan is compared to the visual artist.

The Chicago Bulls power forward sported a white button-down with black and yellow stripes on it, with a pair of plain white shorts, and some large shades, as he smiled wide next to Ally. The artist, whose dad is Tommy Hilfiger, sported a pink bikini as she cozied up next to him. “A small height difference here,” she joked in a caption with the photo. While Ally’s height isn’t clear, Tristan is very tall, indeed. He’s 6’9″.

Tristan seemed to be having fun, soaking in the sun on the yacht, and later he posted a selfie of himself relaxing in the sun on the water. The boating photos came a little over a week after it was revealed that Tristan and his ex Khloe Kardashian are expecting their second child together, with the help of a surrogate. The pair already share a four-year-old daughter True together. While Tristan hung out with Ally, it’s worth pointing out that Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner is friends with Ally’s dad Tommy, and she was spending some time with him along with her boyfriend Corey Gamble back in June.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Photos Since Cheating Scandal Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL5016881 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Since the news of his second child on the way, Tristan has been spotted vacationing in Europe. He was spotted holding hands with an unknown woman while out in Mykonos on Sunday, July 17. More recently, he was seen chatting up two mystery women while out in Greece.

With the second baby on the way, Tristan and Khloe have seemingly been doing the work to repair their relationship after the fallout from his cheating and paternity scandal back in December. A source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they’ve worked on moving past it. “Khloe went through such a roller-coaster of emotion when the news came out that Tristan had fathered a child, but ultimately she was able to get to a place of forgiveness with him,” the insider said.