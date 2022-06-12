Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Lovingly Taps Her Butt During Romantic Capri Vacation: Photos

Kris Jenner and longtime beau Corey Gamble have arrived in Italy! Corey, 41, sweetly tapped his partner’s behind as they soaked in the picturesque views of Capri on Saturday, June 11. The music manager wore a short sleeve pink button down, twinning with Kris’ 60s inspired blush look consisting of a Pucci-style robe, head scarf and glam sunglasses. The two appeared to be in conversation as Kris looked over at Corey lovingly during the interaction.

Kris and Corey appear to be joined by friends: in another photo, the Safely founder was seen greeting designer Tommy Hilfiger with a kiss on the cheek. Tommy, 71, and his wife Dee Ocleppo, 55, are known to be longtime friends of the Kardashian matriarch. Notably, the group were seen boarding Tommy’s 62 m. yacht, which is estimated to be worth $45 million.

The ritzy getaway comes fresh off of Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian, 37, inquiring if her mother and Corey — who have been dating for about seven years — were “secretly married.” In the scene on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed she had heard from “four separate people” that Kris and Corey had quietly tied the knot.

“I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married,” Khloe said to her mom over lunch at an Italian restaurant, where Kris enjoyed one of her favorite dishes: cacio e pepe. The mom-of-six, however, denied that was the case. “No, I’m not secretly married,” she said with a smile, as Khloe demanded to see her mother’s hands. Curiously, Kris was sporting a large yellow diamond on that particular finger. “Hmm, looks like it,” Khloe teased.

Kris assured Khloe, however, that if she was to tie the knot for the third time — she would throw a big party. “Stop. You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big ass party?” Kris said defensively. “No, Khloé, I’m not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy,” she said, ending the conversation.