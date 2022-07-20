Tristan Thompson Gets Flirty With 2 More Mystery Women In Greece Amid Khloe Baby News

Tristan Thompson was spotted with two women in Greece. The NBA star, 31, was all smiles was he hung out with the ladies on Tuesday, July 19 at an outdoor restaurant on the glam island of Mykonos. He sported a black pair of Prada logo sunglasses and a bright orange outfit consisting of a casual t-shirt and matching shorts.

The unidentified women also were dressed for the beach, with one in a white cover-up and straw bag, along with a straw hat to stay shielded from the sun. The other woman opted for a different style, wearing a fitted green outfit with a ‘70s inspired print. The trio were spotted making their way down a staircase and later seated at the restaurant in the images published by the Daily Mail. Just days prior, the single Canadian athlete was seen holding hands with another woman after a night of clubbing.

The new photos come hot off the news that Tristan is expecting a second child via surrogate with his ex Khloé Kardashian. The reality star, 38, and the basketball player actively documented their IVF journey on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, despite the fact they were not back together romantically at the time. During the June 2021 reunion, the Good American founder confirmed that they were indeed back together — however, reports surfaced that they split just days later.

In December, news broke that Tristan was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who he had hooked up with in Texas around his 30th birthday. In a declaration, the Toronto native demanded a paternity test — and was proven to be the biological father of the baby, named Theo, who was born in December. The finale episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians caught Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian finding the story online and frantically calling Khloe and her other sisters as the baby drama unfolded.

Tristan and Khloe share daughter True Thompson, now 4, together, and he remains an active co-parent with the reality star.