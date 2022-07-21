Adele Laughs It Up While Vacationing On A Yacht With Rich Paul: Photos

Adele is living her best life this summer! The superstar singer was spotted aboard a luxury yacht in Sardinia on Wednesday, July 20. Rocking a chic black shirt, sparkling gold earrings and designer sunglasses, Adele looked to be having a ball with a big group of friends and the special man in her life: boyfriend Rich Paul.

While touring around on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo, Adele was all smiles and laughter. She threw up her arms in the arm at one point after sipping on what appeared to be a glass of vino. In another snap, Rich was walking around the deck decked out in a colorful matching ensemble of shirt and shorts as he sported a pair of mirror glasses.

The fabulous excursion comes only a few weeks after Rich hinted at the possibility of expanding his brood, which already includes three children from a past relationship. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” the sports agent told E!. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Meanwhile, Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki, “wants more children” with Rich after they moved in together, according to one source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Adele wants to have more children in the next year and add to her family,” the insider explained. “She did not buy an 8-bedroom house for just her and her son! She believes that she has found ‘the one’ in Rich and sees herself growing old with him.”

“This house purchase is the first step in that and, ultimately, she wants to get remarried and have her happily ever after,” the source added. “She is going to miss certain aspects of living in the UK, but she is very much looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life now.”

While the superstar pair have only been a couple for about a year — they were first spotted attending an NBA game together in July 2021 — children could definitely be in their future as a previous source told us that they are the “perfect couple.” “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”