Ayesha Curry Rocks Wispy Dress Alongside Husband Steph & Kids At 2022 ESPY Awards

Ayesha Curry brought her A-game to the 2022 ESPY Awards! The 33-year-old wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, 34, rocked the red carpet at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre to support her husband, who is hosting the night. She also wanted to show off why some consider her the “first lady of basketball,” as she walked down the carpet in a gorgeous black and white flowing dress that made her look like a goddess. The dress featured black spaghetti straps and black material around her bust and waist before elegantly flowing into a wispy masterpiece. Ayesha wore her hair down in loose curls and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, a bracelet, and her sparkling wedding rings. She completed her stunning look with strappy silver heels that were covered in shining jewels.

The cookbook author stood proudly by Steph’s side, who looked dapper in a black suit with a white turtleneck worn underneath. The iconic couple made the night a family affair, bringing their eldest kids, daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, along for the exciting event. Riley looked adorable in a black turtleneck sweater dress she paired with black fashion gloves, a black purse, and black heeled slides. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and wore her hair up in two fun space buns. Ryan donned an adorable white and gray shift dress that featured a ruffled mesh material on the sleeves. She had her hair up in a sleek bun and wore silver flats with a strap on each. Riley and Ryan are the older sisters to brother Canon, who was born in 2018.

Days before the event, Steph spoke about his jitters in hosting a ceremony for the first time. Though he and Ayesha had co-hosted the About Last Night gameshow on HBO Max, this awards show was a completely different beast. “I’ve seen all the list of athletes and celebrities who’ve hosted it before, and seen how they’ve come with some fun, some entertainment, stuck to their personalities, and took some chances,” Steph told PEOPLE. “I talked to Drake and Peyton Manning about what the hosting gig is really like, so I’m obviously nervous and excited and all the different emotions.”

During this chat, Steph hinted that Ayesha might also have a part in the show. “I don’t want to give away too many surprises,” he said. “We might try to include [Ayesha] in some of the skits or some of the on-stage stuff…we’ll see.”

Steph also said he found inspiration in 46-year-old former NFL quarterback Peyton right away. “He was one of the first I reached out to when the opportunity kind of came across my radar,” he recalled to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show. “He was amazing. He had an unbelievable presence on the stage and the material was amazing. His biggest advice was just embrace it. Be yourself. And that’ll carry [through]. Just enjoy it.”

If the 2022 ESPYs were to include Ayesha, one possible avenue would be her feud with the Boston-area sports bar that made fun of her cooking. During the 2022 NBA Finals between Steph’s Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, a bar called Game On! mocked Chef Curry’s culinary skills by posting a sidewalk sign that read, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.” The sign also declared that Jason Tatum’s son, Deuce Tatum, was “better” than Steph and Ayesha’s daughter, Riley.

At first, Steph clapped back by wearing a t-shirt that read “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook.” This prompted the bar to escalate the feud. Not only did they print up shirts of their own – “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” in Celtic green-and-white – they mocked Steph for supporting his significant other. “Steph saying his wife can cook is like your mother telling you [that] you’re handsome,” the bar slammed.

Ayesha and Steph got the last laugh after the Warriors defeated the Celtics to claim the 2022 NBA Championship. Not only did Steph take a picture of him holding his Finals MVP trophy with one of the “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” t-shirts, but his wife tweeted, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.” The couple also celebrated on the court with warm hugs and loads of passionate kisses. Steph was voted MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals after finishing the game strong with 34 points scored for his team along with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Just a month beforehand on May 15, Steph reached another major accomplishment: graduating college. The sports star celebrated his degree from Davidson College 12 years after he dropped out to pursue his professional basketball career. “Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!” Steph began in his celebratory Instagram post. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official @davidsoncollege alum … Momma we made it!”

Of course, Ayesha was there to celebrate as well and shared a sweet tribute of her own to her husband. “Proud would be an understatement! Congratulations to my love,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “YOU DID IT!”