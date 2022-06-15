Steph Curry Hilariously Claps Back With Epic Shirt After Bar Claims Ayesha ‘Can’t Cook

Steph Curry escalated his beef with Boston on Monday following Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Steph, 34, and the Golden State Warriors prevailed over the Boston Celtics, putting them up at 3-2 and one win away from the NBA Championship. However, following that win, Steph’s mind was not so much on Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or any other Celtics players as it was on another Beantown staple. “I can’t read the final part [of your t-shirt],” a reporter asked Steph during the post-game presence, and Steph read it aloud. “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook,” he said.

Reporter: "I can't read the final part [of your shirt]." Steph Curry: "Ayesha Curry can cook." Reporter: "Can you tell me the backstory of that?" Steph: "You gotta ask around the room and ask Twitter."pic.twitter.com/rTsimIaTEt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2022

“Can you tell me the backstory of that?” asked the reporter. “You gotta ask around the room and ask Twitter,” Steph said confidently. Had that reporter consulted Twitter, they would have learned that a Boston-area sports bar called Game On! went all-in on the Curry family with its chalkboard sidewalk sign. First, it claimed that Jason Tatum’s son, 4-year-old Deuce Tatum, was “better” than 9-year-old Riley Curry. It then declared that “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.” (h/t Us Weekly).

While this trash-talking is expected during the NBA Finals (Game 6 is on June 16 at 9 pm EST), Ayesha, 33, can cook. She’s a restaurant owner, heading up Internal Smoke, an upscale woodfire barbecue joint with locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas. She’s also a cookbook author and has her own brand of cookware and bakeware. Ayesha also runs Domaine Curry Wine with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, according to the New York Post.

View Related Gallery Steph & Ayesha Curry's Family: See Photos Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his daughter Riley after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019

Sydel, who married Steph’s Warriors teammate, Damion Lee, watched Game 5 at the Chase Center. She also shared a photo of Steph’s t-shirt on her Instagram story. “heheheheh,” she captioned the shot of Steph’s wide-mouth grin.

Ayesha may be cooking up another championship feast if Golden State takes Game 6. The Dubs are one win away from their fourth title in eight years. If Boston staves off the Warriors while at home, the series will head out west for the climactic Game 7. Either way, someone will be eating crow by the end of this thrilling NBA Finals.