Steph Curry Graduates College 13 Years After Dropping Out For NBA & Ayesha Is So ‘Proud’

Ayesha Curry is an incredibly “proud” wife. She wrote a super sweet Instagram Story, congratulating her husband Steph on graduating from college on Sunday, May 15. The NBA star, 34, celebrated getting his degree after dropping out to play basketball professionally, and his wife, 33, was naturally there to congratulate him. “Proud would be an understatement! Congratulations to my love,” she wrote. “YOU DID IT!”

Steph posted a series of photos to his Instagram, celebrating his achievement, including a video of his name being called to walk across the stage. He also posted sweet photos of different people holding up a large print of him wearing a Davidson College jersey. In his caption, the Warriors player joked about how if he didn’t leave college to play professional basketball, he would’ve finished in 2010. “Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!” he wrote.

Besides celebrating, he wrote about how important it was for him to finish college, and he was undeniably proud of himself and excited to be a part of his now-alma mater, using the hashtag “Great Day To Be A Wildcat,” in the caption. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through,” he wrote. “Official Davidson College alum. Momma we made it!”

Other than graduating college, Steph and Ayesha have plenty to be proud of. The NBA player was tapped by Michelle Obama to be one of the co-chairs for her When We All Vote campaign to try to register a million new voters before the 2022 midterm elections in November. Steph was one of many celebrities featured in a video advertising the campaign released in January.

Besides finishing college, Ayesha and Steph had a very special moment in their relationship back in September. The couple had a surprise vow renewal ceremony, complete with their daughter Riley officiating it in their backyard. Ayesha gushed about it on her Instagram. “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget,” she wrote.