Ayesha Curry Stuns In Daisy Print Bikini As She Celebrates 33rd Birthday: Photos

Ayesha Curry dazzled as she lounged poolside in a new series of photos, rocking a daisy print bikini to celebrate her 33rd trip around the sun.

Talk about a slam dunk! Ayesha Curry, the wife of pro basketballer Steph Curry, celebrated her 33rd birthday in style this year, and shared stunning photos to her verified Instagram that prove she took the luxury and relaxation to the max. Rocking an adorable bikini top with embellished daisies and a trendy belly chain, Ayesha rang in her newest year in style as she lounged poolside in her very own “lavender fields.”

In the beachy photos, shared to Ayesha’s verified account on Friday, Mar. 25, the star looked beautiful and relaxed as she lounged poolside, dipping her white-manicured toes in crystal clear water as she posed against a tropical backdrop straight out of a 2000s desktop computer screensaver. Showing off her fit, tan figure, and delicate arm tattoos, Ayesha rocked a lavender bikini with embroidered daisies and matching purple sunglasses for her day of fun in the sun.

Ayesha has been celebrating her birthday alongside hubby Steph in their own personal tropical paradise. Earlier on Friday, Steph took to his own Instagram account to shout out his wife’s special day, celebrating all that she means to him with an adorable series of photos and a heartfelt caption. “Shouting from the rooftops to My woman!” Steph wrote. “Happy birthday…33 and never looked better. Thankful for you every day…enjoy your Jesus special year to the fullest. Keep shining, thriving, leveling up, leading, and giving the vision of what a woman is and what a woman should be to our daughters…”

Though Steph and Ayesha appear to be on a couples-only vacation for her birthday bash, they’ve happily brought children Riley, 10, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, along with them in the past. Back in February, Ayesha jetted off to Mexico with her whole team in tow for a family vacation and was spotted rocking a plunging black bikini as she frolicked in the water with Steph and Canon.