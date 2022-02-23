Ayesha Curry Slays Tiny Black Bikini On Family Vacation In Mexico – Photos

Fashion

Ayesha Curry Slays Tiny Black Bikini On Family Vacation In Mexico

Ayesha Curry showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a tiny black bikini while on vacation with her family in Mexico.

Ayesha Curry, 32, has been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Mexico with her husband, Stephen Curry, and their son. Ayesha looked fabulous in the new photos when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny black bikini featuring an underwire top and tiny bottoms.

Ayesha’s swimsuit featured a lowcut top that revealed ample cleavage, which she styled with the matching high-rise bottoms. She accessorized her look with a dazzling diamond choker necklace and a pair of black Crocs.

As for Steph, he showed off his amazing, toned arms in a white tank top styled with a red patterned swimsuit.

Ayesha has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and one thing is for sure – she loves a skintight dress or a tight mini skirt. Just recently, she opted to wear a tight black, sleeveless Chanel mini dress with an oversized leather blazer on top.

Aside from this look, she recently showed off her tiny waist and toned legs in two different mini skirt looks. The first one featured a tiny black crop top paired with a black leather, asymmetrical mini skirt. She styled the outfit with a leather jacket, a Prada purse, and knee-high leather Valentino boots.

As for her second look, she rocked a matching brown floral set featuring a high-waisted, ruched mini skirt and a matching blazer. Under the jacket, she wore a tight white cropped tank top with a scoop neckline and she accessorized with black and white slouchy leather Louis Vuitton boots and a neon orange purse.