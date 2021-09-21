Steph & Ayesha Curry Renew Their Vows With Daughter Riley, 9, Officiating – Stunning Photo

It’s been ten years since Steph and Ayesha Curry tied the knot. To celebrate, the NBA star surprised his wife by renewing their vows – with help from their eldest, Riley, conducting the ceremony!

Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph Curry marked ten years of wedded bliss on July 30, and it appears that part of the celebration including an elaborate and unforgettable moment, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter. “A couple of weeks ago [Steph] surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” Ayesha, 32, captioned the photo (CLICK HERE TO SEE) she posted on Sept. 21. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting [crying emoji].” The dress that Steph, 33, picked out was an elegant white wedding gown, and he wore a dapper grey suit.

For the wedding renewal ceremony, Ayesha and Steph stood in front of a gorgeous floral archway, one that housed the officiant: their daughter, Riley Curry, 9. “Our big girl Riley officiated, and Ryan [Curry, 6] and Canon [Curry, 3] walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you, [Steph].”

This revelation about Steph’s sweet gesture comes a week after he and Ayesha attended the 2021 Met Gala. Considering how they slayed the high-fashion gala, it’s surprising that this was the couple’s first time they attended the Met Gala. Ayesha wore a Jason Bolden outfit with a thigh-high slit, which allowed her to show off her leg (putting Angelina Jolie to shame.) Her hair was pulled into a slick, tight braid that cascaded down one side, and she accessorized her outfit with some expensive-looking jewelry. Steph looked bold in his Jason Bolden suit, with silver beading on one shoulder. The embellishments matched the color of Ayesha’s dress, making sure everyone knew that they were the perfect pair.

Steph and Ayesha celebrated their ninth anniversary in a more informal way. Ayesha shared a series of adorable photos from their adventures, including one of them making baked goods in the kitchen. “9 years married y’all!!!! I love this man with my whole heart and soul,” she wrote. “How is it possible that I love you more and more each and every freaking day?! And three babies?! Lawwwwd. Ahhh choochie!!! I have no words… cue ‘sweetest taboo’”