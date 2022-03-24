Ayesha Curry Rocks Bikini & Sexy Coverup While Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday On Vacation

Stephen Curry honored his wife Ayesha Curry with a heartfelt message for her 33rd birthday and shared some stunning pics of her and memories they shared together,

Stephen Curry gave a sweet shoutout to his wife Ayesha Curry for her 33rd birthday. The basketball player uploaded some precious snaps of them together but lead with some sexy ones of just his wife. She struck a funky variation of tree pose as she showed off her curves in a sky blue bikini that had a one-shoulder top and string bottom. She held a bucket hat in one hand and sunglasses in the other as she cheekily stuck her tongue out.

She stunned in a lilac daisy-print bikini as she threw her arms up in the air and struck a fabulous pose. “Shouting from the rooftops to My woman!” He began in the post’s heartfelt caption. “Happy birthday…33 and never looked better. Thankful for you every day…enjoy your Jesus special year to the fullest. Keep shining, thriving, leveling up, leading, and giving the vision of what a woman is and what a woman should be to our daughters…”

The rest of the collage featured adorable pics of the couple having fun together. In one pic, they smiled as they pose side-by-side in the sand. Ayesha rocked an adorable floral coverup and Stephen looked smooth in an emerald green sweater. The rest of the collage featured them attending a concert, enjoying a basketball game and getting ready for a night out. It’s clear the couple has plenty of fun together!

Rumors recently circulated that the two were in an open relationship. Ayesha was showing her love for her man’s GQ cover when a hater mentioned the rumors about her wanting an “open relationship.” She warned the troll not to believe everything they read and insisted that they don’t “disrespect my marriage.”

Rumors aside, their marriage seems to be going strong. The two have been happily wed for two years. They share three kids: nine-year-old Riley Curry, six-year-old Ryan Carson Curry and three-year-old Canon W. Jack Curry. In fact, in order to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, they renewed their vows with Riley adorably officiating as Ayesha’s boys walked her down the aisle.