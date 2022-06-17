Ayesha Curry Finally Confronts Celtics Fans Who Trolled Her During NBA Finals After Warriors Big Win

There was plenty of crow to be eaten after the Golden State Warriors smoked the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals and Ayesha Curry made sure every one of her haters ate up. Following the 103-90 win in Boston’s TD Garden, the Warriors clinched their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. For Ayesha, 33, the victory – and her husband Steph Curry being named NBA Finals MVP — tasted sweet, especially after a Beantown bar mocked her cooking skills. Ayesha confronted the bar by tweeting, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”

On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT. 💁🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2022

The world learned of Ayesha’s battle with Boston after the Dubs defeated the Celtics in Game 5 on Monday. For the postgame presser, Steph, 34, wore a shirt that read, “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook.” When asked about the meaning behind the message, Steph told a reporter, “You got to ask around the room and ask Twitter.” Had that reporter done so, they would have learned that Boston-area sports bar, Game On!, had insulted Ayesha’s culinary skills with their chalkboard sidewalk sign.

Steph has a message on his shirt for the haters 💀 pic.twitter.com/cYPgPLIuAg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 14, 2022

“AYESHA CURRY CAN’T COOK,” the bar advertised while also saying that Jayson Tatum’s son Deuce was “greater than”/” better” than Steph and Ayesha’s daughter, Riley Curry. Following Steph’s shade, the sports bar updated its sign to read “Ayesha Curry STILL Can’t Cook!!” before going further. The bar staff donned Celtics green shirts reading “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” and updated the sign to read, “Steph saying his wife can cook is like your mother telling you you’re handsome.” (h/t Yahoo)

View Related Gallery Steph & Ayesha Curry's Family: See Photos Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his daughter Riley after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019

Steph ultimately got the last laugh. He somehow managed to cop himself one of those “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” shirts and posted a picture of him with it while holding the Finals MVP Trophy. “Bye Boston!” he captioned the shot while including two Chef emojis.

Steph got himself an “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” shirt 💀 pic.twitter.com/2slxV4KSgQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

The win was also a vindication of Draymond Green, who took a lot of flack from the Boston fans during the series. His twelve rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals helped the Warriors maintain their lead over the Celtics. “Our defense was spectacular in this series, especially the last three games,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per CBS Sports. “And the Celtics had the best defense in the league, but we were right behind them. I think what made this group really special, besides the obvious with Steph, was the defensive intensity and versatility. And for that, Draymond is the guy to point to, the leader of it all.”