Adele Wears Colorful Beach Cover-Up While Vacationing With BF Rich Paul In Sardinia

Summer is in full effect! Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed a sunny day together, as they went for a boat ride around Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday, July 19. The “Someone Like You” singer, 34, and famed agent, 40, seemed like they were having a great time as they went for the ride on the water.

Adele stunned in a flowing aqua-blue shirt and matching pants from Loewe’s collaboration with Paula’s Ibiza. The outfit is mostly blue but features black, orange, and pink shell designs all over it. The top costs $1,550, with the matching bottoms running $990, according to the Loewe website. Other than the Loewe outfit, the 30 popstar sported a pair of sunglasses and a few bracelets, as well as sandals for the boat ride.

Similarly, Rich also rocked a colorful outfit. He sported a long-sleeve shirt with pink, blue, yellow, and white stripes, as well as a pair of white pants, as he and his girlfriend went for a ride. He also rocked a pair of shades and a gold watch on the deck.

Aside from their Sardinian adventure, Adele and Rich have been having a great summer! Months after dropping her latest record 30, the English songwriter performed her first live concert in years with back-to-back shows in London’s Hyde Park at the start of July. The “Easy On Me” singer kicked off the month with an 18-song set filled with hits, and of course, Rich was there to cheer her on! She also had plenty more celebrity fans in the crowd, like Cameron Diaz!

Aside from the shows, Adele and Rich have been having a hot summer romance! The couple has been seen out and about on plenty of occasions, and they seem so in love! The pair have also been getting close with some of Rich’s major clients, like spending time with LeBron James and his wife at Kevin Love’s wedding.