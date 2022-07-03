Adele Glows In Black Sparkly Gown For 2nd London Show Where She Fired Cash & T-Shirts At Fans

Adele was on fire at the second night of her show at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, July 2. Marking her second public concert in five years, the “Easy On Me” singer stunned in a sparkling black gown while she dazzled the crowd with her dulcet tones and a fun giveaway. During the performance, Adele shot cash prizes and t-shirts into the adoring audience while she stood on stage with an air cannon.

One lucky recipient of the gift swag barrage was a young girl enjoying the show sitting on her father’s shoulders, according to the DailyMail.. Adele had pointed her out and aimed the air cannon in the girl’s direction. After the prizes failed to hit the target, Adele asked the audience to be charitable and offer it up to the girl. Which they did! The young girl couldn’t contain her tears of joy, in a video seen here.

At her concert the night before, the Oscar-winning singer had some special guests in the audience. Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life the day before he celebrated his 60th birthday, as he was accompanied by a gorgeous mystery woman for the event. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, was all smiles as he entered the amphitheater.

View Related Gallery Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The 'Easy On Me' Singer's Glamorous Transformation British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse Montreux Switzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008 Adele Radio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008

Also on the guest list were Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul, her ex husband Simon Konecki, Cameron Diaz and Cameron’s husband Benji Madden. In a heartwarming show of solidarity, Rich and Simon looked to having a great time hanging out together at the special event, which Adele kicked off with a rousing rendition of her modern classic “Hello.”

“My God, I’m back at home,” Adele told the adoring concertgoers after hypnotizing them with her first song, according to Rolling Stone. “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.” She would go on to slay 17 more songs from her three studio albums, plus her Oscar-winning Bond theme “Skyfall” and her own take on Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” per the outlet.