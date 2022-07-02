Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom, who reportedly split from his 'Mission Impossible' co-star Hayley Atwell last month, was joined by a mystery woman at Adele's first public concert in five years.

July 2, 2022 1:11PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise attended Adele’s concert in London on July 1, 2022. (MEGA)

Almost a year ago to the day, Tom had stepped out with his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley at Wimbledon. The pair were said to have “grown close” while filming scenes together in late 2020, The Sun reported. While dating rumors remained unconfirmed, they did appear quite cozy at the famed tennis tournament. The reported romance comes after Tom’s bitter 2012 divorce from ex Katie Holmes, with whom he shares daughter Suri, 16.

Tom wasn’t the only big Hollywood name attending Adele’s show, as she had some special guests waiting in the wings of the outdoor amphitheater! The gorgeous singer belted out her famous hits in front of a packed audience, including her boyfriend Rich Paul, her ex husband Simon Konecki, Cameron Diaz and Cameron’s husband Benji Madden. In a heartwarming show of solidarity, Rich and Simon looked to having a great time hanging out together at the special event, which Adele kicked off with a rousing rendition of her modern classic “Hello.”

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise was joined by a mystery woman at Adele’s conecert. (MEGA)

“My God, I’m back at home,” Adele told the adoring concertgoers after hypnotizing them with her first song, according to Rolling Stone.  “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.” She would go on to slay 17 more songs from her three studio albums, plus her Oscar-winning Bond theme “Skyfall” and her own take on Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” per the outlet.

