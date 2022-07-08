Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, seemingly rocking minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.

Adele has had a whirlwind week after performing her two back-to-back BST Hyde Park shows presented by American Express on July 1 and 2. The outdoor concerts were completely sold out, and marked her first live performances since the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency in January, which was originally scheduled through to April at Caesar’s Palace.

The GRAMMY winner performed all of her signature hits during the concerts, including “Rolling In The Deep” and her post-divorce anthem “Easy On Me.” She had plenty of fun during the shows, too, busting out a hilarious twerking move during one song on night one.

View Related Gallery Adele: Pics Of The Singer Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015 Song of the Year - Adele - Easy On Me 42nd BRIT Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022

On the second night, she also shouted out Megan Thee Stallion with some choreography as their “Water Under The Bridge” and “Body” mash-up — dubbed “Body Under The Bridge” — played. Meg was loving the moment, calling the London native “Hot Girl Adele” with a heart eye emoji via her Instagram stories the next day!

Supportive boyfriend Rich Paul was on hand for the shows, too, and was spotted in the audience with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The men were joined by Adele’s pals Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden in the VIP section, proving there’s no drama between them.

Related Link Related: Grammy Award for Best Music Video: Winners List From 2000 To Today

Recently, Adele revealed she’s open to having more kids with Rich, who she is now living with. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele said on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in an interview released on Sunday, July 3. “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo,” she added, referencing her only son, 9, with Angelo.