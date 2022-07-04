Adele Does Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ Choreography & Meg Calls Her A ‘Hot Girl’: Watch

Adele, 34, busted out some familiar moves at her London show! The British singer moved her hands in the same way as Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body” choreography while singing “Body Under The Bridge” on July 2 in Hyde Park. Last year, fans mixed Meg’s song with Adele’s for a viral mashup, which was evidently the reason for the reference. While Adele didn’t mention Meg by name, fans quickly noticed the moves and shared videos to Twitter where Megan responded. “Hot girl Adele,” Megan wrote on her Instagram story with a heart eye and laughing crying emoji.

Adele doing a little bit of my Body Under The Bridge mashup choreography yesterday's night!!@Adele @theestallion pic.twitter.com/FrWlbvy3sv — Ben Vertz (Mash Art) (@BenVertz) July 3, 2022

The GRAMMY winner’s dance moves have been a talking point from both nights of the show: during the first live set, she hilariously twerked during one of her songs. The moment also sparked laughter and sharing on social media, mainly because Adele looked like she was having a great time on stage!

During her second show, she shocked audience members by shooting out cash wrapped in t-shirts to several lucky folks who were able to catch the packages in the air. Adele has always been known for her generosity with fans, and she took it to a whole new level during her show!

The 25 singer’s two London shows have been a major sold-out success, and mark her first performances since the cancellation of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency which was scheduled from January to April. At the time, Adele cancelled the show due to it not being ready, as well as COVID-19 affecting her staff. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a teary-eyed clip filmed in a hotel room back in January. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she also said.