Adele Twerks In Sheer Black Gown At Hyde Park Show In London: Watch

Adele showed off her twerking moves while performing in London! The singer, 34, hilariously did a brief impromptu dance during her Hyde Park show on July 1, 2022, and of course her loyal fans caught the cheeky moment on camera. The British born star was all glammed up as she wore a black gown with a sparkly, sheer skirt for the moment, accessorizing with a silver belt.

The concert marks the first live performance for Adele since the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency in January, which was set to run through to April. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she explained from a Las Vegas hotel suite, clearly emotional. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she explained.

no because adele doing a little twerk on stage was exactly what i needed to witness tonight #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/Dv4rDhacP0 — declan (@idkdeclan) July 1, 2022

Thousands of people travelled to Nevada from around the globe to see their idol, and she personally called or FaceTimed many of them, apologizing one to one. She even agreed to get “wine” with one particularly fan, who was over the moon about the invitation. At the time, she also had the two London shows scheduled for July.

In the video, Adele went on to explain that many of her crew members were also ill. “Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry,” she said.

It was reported that the shows are going to be rescheduled for “late summer” at a new Las Vegas venue, per TMZ in April: Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, which has 7,000 seats, comparative to the 4,100 at Caesars Palace. This has yet to be confirmed by the star or her team, however.

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” Adele explained on Feb. 11 when appearing on The Graham Norton Show. “The sooner I can announce, the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year, because I’ve got plans for next year.”