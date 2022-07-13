Nicki Minaj Twerks In A Black Bodysuit While Teasing Her New Music: Watch

The 'Queen' rapper struck a number of different poses while playing a snippet from a brand new track on her TikTok.

By:
July 13, 2022 8:33AM EDT
nicki minaj
View gallery
Nicki Minaj MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425ak) Exclusive - Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Wearing Fendi
Nicki Minaj Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Prabal Gurung, Custom
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj showed off her twerking skills in a new video on her TikTok on Tuesday, July 12. The 39-year-old rapper made the moves in a clip that teased a yet-to-be-released track. Other than twerking, Nicki kept winking at the camera or posing with her middle finger up. She stunned in a black Burberry bodysuit, plus a thick gold chain, as she gave fans a taste of the new song.

@nickiminaj

♬ original sound – Nicki Minaj

As for the new track, it borrows a page from Nicki’s 2014 megahit “Anaconda,” and it highlights a prominent sample from a 90s hip hop classic: MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.” Similar to how her 2014 song was built off of a portion of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” the beat features much of the bassline to the 1990 classic. Also similar to Anaconda, the snippet featured hypersexualized lyrics with plenty of double entendres.

Fans also clearly caught the similarities between the new song and her classic tune. “Anaconda 2.0 I’m so ready,” one fan commented on the clip. Another person called the track “Anaconda younger sista.” Other fans simply celebrated the song, saying it was “giving lead single” or that there was a “summer anthem incoming.”

Nicki sported the all-black bodysuits in her latest TikTok video. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The twerking black bodysuit video isn’t the only sexy clip that the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper, who recently appeared on Carpool Karaoke, has used to promote new tunes. When she dropped her latest track “We Go Up” back in March, Nicki rocked a bright pink bodysuit with matching hair for the music video. Of course, it was a classic look for the Pink Friday rapper, whose love for hot pink is well-known.

While Nicki’s new song is certainly exciting for longtime fans, she did cut a different classic tune from her setlist, while performing at the Essence Festival earlier in July. The rapper cut the Kanye West tune “Monster” (which she featured on very early in her career), seeming to call the hitmaker a “clown” during her show.

More From Our Partners

ad