Nicki Minaj Rocks Pink Hair & Matching Fur Coat In Epic ‘We Go Up’ Music Video: Watch

Nicki Minaj is a bad Barbie in her new music video! The rapper, who was born in Port of Spain but grew up in Queens, collaborated with her fellow New Yorker, Fivio Foreign, for their latest single, “We Go Up.” Nicki goes hard in the opening line from the start, prompting those from the Big Apple to “stand the f— up” as she and Fivio breeze around the city in colorful Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The video, which dropped April 19, shows Nicki and Fivio dripped out in stellar fits as they rap in front of real New Yorkers from the neighborhood. While Fivio sported head-to-toe black clothing plus a large silver chain and bucket hat, Nicki was decked out in her signature pink colors, wearing a pink-and-white-printed jumpsuit with knee-high white boots. She paired the look with an adorable bubblegum pink fur coat and matched with long, hot pink wavy hair.