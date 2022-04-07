Nicki Minaj Sings Adele & Breaks Out Her Epic Impression Of The Singer On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Nicki Minaj joined James Corden as the first ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guest on ‘The Late Late Show’ since the COVID pandemic temporarily halted the popular singing segment for two years.

Nicki Minaj, 39, proved to be an entertaining guest on The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Apr. 6! The rapper was the first celeb to sit alongside host James Corden in the passenger seat of his car since the COVID pandemic stopped the filming of the popular singing show two years ago. The funny and talented star kept the epic moment memorable and sang some of the catchiest tunes throughout, while also enjoying laughs and conversation.

After debuting her Adele impression on James Corden’s show in February, Nicki broke out the British accent once again during her Carpool Karaoke. She even sang Nicki’s song “Someone Like You” during one segment, which was reminiscent of Adele rapping “Monster” on her own Carpool Karaoke show.

In addition to Nicki, this season’s “Carpool Karaoke” will feature other awesome guests like Camila Cabello, who was announced previously. Before her upcoming appearance, the singer was on a one-time revival of the segment as part of the cast of Cinderella with co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. They sang a lot of catchy songs, including “Mamma Mia,” “Million to One” and “Defying Gravity” while James hilariously dressed up like one of Cinderella’s mice.

Nicki’s appearance on “Carpool Karaoke”‘s return comes after she made headlines for defending actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock while on stage at the Academy Awards. She took to Twitter to share her opinion of the wild and controversial moment and admitted that she thinks the Oscars team made a mistake by having Chris call out Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s shaved head after she previously opened up about her struggles with alopecia.

“I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon,” she wrote.

“Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING – EYE OPENING example of it…,” she continued. “The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these ‘husbands’ won’t ever run into them in real life. You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a ‘little joke’ at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. While y’all seeing the joke, he’s seeing her pain.”