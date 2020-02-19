During Justin Bieber’s third appearance on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ he admitted he still wants to fight Tom Cruise, following his bizarre challenge to the actor in 2019.

After leaving his fans hanging for nearly a month, Justin Bieber’s third appearance on The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment finally aired, and it was worth the wait. Justin, 25, joined Late Late Show host James Corden, 41, for another round of the popular segment during the Feb. 18 episode, and the “Yummy” singer did not disappoint. Not only did he teach James some fierce dance moves to that song, he also reignited his challenge to fight actor Tom Cruise, a dare he made in June of 2019 that had fans bewildered.

James asked Justin the million dollar question of why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight via Twitter in 2019. The Biebs responded he was, “just being stupid to be honest. Not stupid but then people were like, ‘yeah, I wanna see this happen.’ Then I was like, ‘You know what, that could actually be funny.” When James told him that Tom would pretty much kick Justin’s butt, the singer responded, “I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies.”

James reassured Justin that Tom, 57, is in “phenomenal shape,” to which the Biebs said, “that doesn’t mean you’re a good fighter. See, I start to get frustrated cause you’re really boiling me up man. I think you’re mesmerized by the characters he plays. I’m dangerous. My agility is insane.” James kept telling him how Tom does all of his own dangerous stunts, but Justin kept saying Tom was “just an actor.” “You don’t understand the mind control that I have. My mind control is another specimen. I’m different. I’m the Conor McGregor of entertainment,” he said, referring to the former UFC champ. Yep, he’s still up to fight Tom Cruise.

Justin’s “Carpool Karaoke” appearance kicks off his back-to-back-to-back appearances on the Late Late Show. Tonight is “Karaoke.” Tomorrow, he and James will don the legwarmers, sweatbands, and their best “Jennifer Beals in Flashdance” outfits for an adorable session of “Toddlerography.” On Thursday, Feb. 20, Justin will play the ultimate game of “truth or dare” when he sits down for a nerve-wracking (and stomach-wrenching) edition of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts.” Consider that Harry Styles wound up eating cod sperm (to avoid listing the songs he wrote about his ex, Kendall Jenner) and a giant water scorpion (instead of ranking his former One Direction bandmates’ solo records) during the Dec. 10 installment of this game, it’ll be interesting to see what does or does not end up in Justin’s belly.

This is Justin’s third time on “Carpool Karaoke,” and the first since 2015. Both of his appearances took place that year. In May 2015, he revisited some of his older hits (“Baby,” “Boyfriend”) before singing his then-newer song, “Where Are U Now.” During his first time on the segment, Justin admitted he had a 10-year goal where he wanted to be “completely secure in myself and have a family,” almost predicting his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. In the second installment, taking place on the Nov. 18, 2015, episode, Justin and James got into a little bit of fun. While singing some of the songs off of Justin’s Purpose album, they also stopped for an impromptu fashion shopping spree and wound up dressing each other.