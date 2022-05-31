Nicki Minaj Sizzles In A Sexy Pink Bikini For Hot New Video: Watch

Nicki Minaj is sizzling up her Instagram feed with a recent video in a skimpy pink bikini, celebrating her new partnership with 'Maxim's sports betting app.

May 31, 2022 10:50PM EDT
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Our Pink Friday queen is celebrating a very Pink Tuesday! Nicki Minaj sported a fabulously sexy pink bikini in a new Instagram post shared on May 31, taking a video of the look and her gorgeous bod to boot. The rapper paired the one-shouldered light pink suit with gold hoops and pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

The “Super Bass” singer also shared two other videos of her lounging in a jacuzzi with the pink bikini off, showing off her gorgeous goods! Not only was she showing off her best assets, she was also promoting a new global partnership with Maxim as she’s now working with the brand for their sports betting app.

The skimpy bikini shots come after Nicki’s glamorous and edgy black look for this year’s Met Gala, which took place on May 2. After missing last year’s Met Gala due to contracting COVID-19, Nicki made her return to fashion’s biggest night of the year. The “Queen of Rap” arrived to the annual event in New York City in a massive black ball gown with a matching cap, also rocking jewels bedazzled on her face, chest, and arms and pairing the whole aesthetic with long nails. Her entire look was by Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, with whom she walked the carpet rather than her husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki told red carpet host La La Anthony how much she loves her hat. In fact, Nicki revealed, “I didn’t wanna do the look if i couldn’t do the hat.” She also joked that the only “unplanned” part of her look was that her “boobs were popping out.” “They made my cup size a little small,” the singer said.

Nicki Minaj at the 2022 Met Ball ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The fabulous red carpet appearances and partnerships come after the “Anaconda” rapper made a surprising revelation about her lifestyle when a fan asked her a rather personal question on Twitter. The New York native explained how she is sober now after the fan inquired if she was “high” on April 21. “No I’m sober & loving life. You?” Nicki posted, before following up in a second tweet, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.”

