Britney Spears Rescued By Cops After Her Mercedes Runs Out Of Gas In Busy Highway

When even Britney Spears can’t keep her gas tank full, you know that times are tough. Britney, 40, found herself in a terrifying situation on Tuesday night, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Law enforcement got a call around 10 PM about a white Mercedes blocking the third southbound lane on the 101 highway. The incident occurred north of Balboa Blvd., and police quickly responded to the disturbance. When they arrived, they reportedly found Britney sitting in the backseat of a passerby’s vehicle.

Britney had run out of gas while driving, and her car had just started puttering out while she was in the middle of the highway. She got it towards the lane but couldn’t get it out of traffic. Once the California Highway Patrol stopped traffic to get to the vehicle safely, an officer got into the car. Britney sat in the passenger’s seat while the vehicle was pushed to safety. After that, the officers reportedly waited with Britney – who was grateful for the assistance until her husband Sam Asghari arrived to pick her up.

Oddly enough, this is not the first time this has happened to Brittney. In 2006, she was cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway near her Malibu home, per the New York Post, with her older brother, Bryan Spears, behind the wheel of a Ferrari belonging to her then-husband, Kevin Federline. The car “suddenly seized and ground to a halt in the middle of speeding traffic,” per NYP, and the paparazzi that was following her helped pushed the vehicle to the highway’s shoulder.

Days before this highway headache, Britney proved the adage of “Sun’s out, buns out” by sharing photos of her swimming nude. Britney has been testing how far she can go on the ‘Gram when it comes to nudity, but she made sure that certain parts of her were covered up by editing the pics. She added some strategic dots in one pic and crossed out her backside in a second.

The dip into the blue-green waters might have happened during her and Sam’s tropical honeymoon. She and Sam, 28, married in early June, and in the following weeks, Britney filled her IG with photos and videos taken from their vacation in paradise.

Speaking of headaches, Britney’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery. Jason famously crashed Britney’s wedding. She eventually got a 3-year restraining order on him.