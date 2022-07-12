Britney Spears Swims Without Any Clothes On In Sexy New Underwater Photos

Britney Spears, 40, got her fans’ attention on July 12 when she shared photos of her wearing absolutely nothing. The singer was swimming underwater, in the sexy gems, and covered her private area with either a white dot or white x. “Keep swimming … keep swimming 🌊🤔💄🙊😳 !!!!,” she exclaimed in the caption for the post.

Once Britney shared the memorable pics, her fans responded with comments that were mostly positive. “Beautiful woman!” one fan exclaimed while another called her a “mermaid.” A third suggested the photos be “album covers” and others left water and heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time Britney wowed with a naked photo. The songstress took to Instagram in May to share throwback photos from Mexico. She posed while in her birthday suit and covered her chest with her hands and her bottom with a pink heart emoji. She asked why she looks “10 years younger on vacation”, in the caption.

She also posted photos of her posing naked by a door that same month. She had her hair up and again covered her chest with a hand and her bottom with her leg. “GOOD my ass MURICA,” she captioned them along with a red lips and peach emoji.

Britney is known for confidently showing off her fit body whenever she can. A source pre mviously told us there’s a specific reason she chooses to do so and it has to do with the end of her 13-year conservatorship. “Britney is feeling her freedom, she’s had every move controlled for so many years, now that she can do what she wants, she’s having fun pushing the boundaries,” the source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Plus, she’s finally feeling so good about her body, she does want to show it off,” they added. “Britney loves the body positive movement. She wants to celebrate her body because for so long she was made to feel bad about it. Posting naked pics is a huge rush for her, she loves reading the fans comments and getting all that love, it’s doing a lot of good for her self-confidence.”