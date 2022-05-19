Britney Spears Wears Nothing On Tropical Vacation After Tragic Miscarriage: Photo

Britney Spears, 40, is flaunting what she’s got, despite recently announcing her miscarriage. The iconic pop singer shared a new series of photos to Instagram on May 19 from a tropical vacation in which she posed in the nude. “GOOD my ass MURICA,” she wrote in her caption with a peach and lips emoji. In the first photo, Britney posed naked with a wooden door. She held the door with her right hand and covered her left breast with her left hand as she was turned to the side with her left leg pointed in front of the door. She styled her hair up in a messy bun with black eyeliner lining her eyes. Britney shared three more copies of the photo with a different filter on each in her carousel.

This is just the latest in a series of similar photos the “Stronger” singer has shared in the last few weeks. On May 12, Britney noted that her “stupid” pregnancy hormones made her “want to jump out of the car and run naked like Will Ferrell in ‘Old School’.” Sadly, just days later, she announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, lost their unborn child.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” Britney wrote in a post on Instagram. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.” She concluded her unfortunate announcement by writing, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.” Despite the loss, it seems her hormones are still encouraging her to let her naked body shine.

A person close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife another reason Britney yearns to post in the nude: to take her control back. “Britney is feeling her freedom, she’s had every move controlled for so many years, now that she can do what she wants, she’s having fun pushing the boundaries,” the source divulged. “Plus, she’s finally feeling so good about her body, she does want to show it off. Britney loves the body positive movement. She wants to celebrate her body because for so long she was made to feel bad about it. Posting naked pics is a huge rush for her, she loves reading the fans’ comments and getting all that love, it’s doing a lot of good for her self-confidence.”

Britney’s controversial conservatorship ended in November 2021 after being instated 13 years prior. The topic had been a huge story for months after Britney appeared in court in June and July 2021 to address her concerns about the alleged abuse she suffered under the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, 69. She also discussed her desire to start a family with Sam, which she was not allowed to do under the conservatorship. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Britney claimed in her June hearing.

And although Britney and Sam have not had an easy path to parenthood, the pair “won’t give up,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. They added, “Britney is having a difficult time with this, but she has a ton of support and has been reading the comments from her fans, who are telling her how brave she is for sharing this info. She sees the comments from fans who have gone through the same struggle, and she knows she is not alone. This has brought her comfort.”