Ciara Sets Pulses Racing In Daisy Dukes Atop A Car For New Music Video: Watch

Ciara slayed her latest choreography rocking a pair of daisy duke shorts! The singer, 36, sizzled in the denim cut offs for her new “Jump” music video with Coast Contra, directed by the iconic Dave Myers. The video was a non-stop twerk fest as she moved and grooved in various set ups, including the high cut shorts reading “Ci Ci” in pink graffiti for her nickname. She paired the barely there jean bottoms with a lace up hot pink top and hoop earrings.

“I know what you want from me (Get it, get it, get it, get it)/You wanna have fun with me (Get it, get it, get it, get it)/Wanna be on the winning team,” she sang as she rocked the daisy dukes and pink Y2K inspired top while dancing on top of a car. The scene also revealed she added a fresh pair of white sneakers to the look, just like the troupe of dancers who twinned in their own custom jean shorts.

In total, the hot video featured an impressive 14 looks in various set-ups. At the opening of the video, the Atlanta native is dressed as a cheerleader in an orange black and orange look consisting of a mini skirt and crop top. She is then seen in a totally sheer threaded pair of shorts and plunging top as she shakes her booty in a parking lot, then swapping to an all leather ensemble. The singer also sizzled in a one piece taupe swimsuit as she does a barefoot routine on the beach, also surrounded by swimwear-clad dancers.

“You can’t believe it, baby, I ain’t playing no games/Can you feel it? You’ll be yelling out my whole name/It’s an experience, to get the boy it’s only one way,” she croons at the mid-way point, still debuting new looks as the nearly five-minute video continues to play on. The mom-of-three looked absolutely sensational in a silver crystal catsuit with cutouts, rocking a blonde pixie hair cut. At one point, her hair turned into sparkler candles as she whipped it around in a black bikini top and latex pants.

The song is expected to be on her upcoming, untitled eighth album.