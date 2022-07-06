Ciara Stuns In Neon Green Swimsuit Filming Sexy New Music Video In Italy: Photos

There’s always plenty of time to catch some rays! Ciara enjoyed a little bit of rest and relaxation from filming her new music video in Italy on Wednesday, July 6. The 36-year-old singer went for a quick swim with her daughter Sienna and husband Russell Wilson during some free time in new photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail). The R&B icon looked radiant as she enjoyed the sun in her one-piece bathing suit.

Other than the bright green swimsuit, Ciara wore her hair in beautiful curls, while walking down some steps to a dock that her daughter went swimming off of. Sienna, 5, wore an orange life jacket over her bathing suit, before diving in. Russell also looked ready to relax, with an orange t-shirt and baseball cap and a black pair of shorts, as he walked behind his wife down the dock.

In some of the photos, Ciara can be seen watching her daughter swim in Lake Como. She also clearly enjoyed a bit of sunbathing as she laid out on the dock with a blue and white floral robe over her green swimsuit in some of the other shots.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Cutout Swimsuits: Photos Of Selena Gomez & More Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 02 Jan 2018 Hailey Baldwin soaking in the sun in Miami Beach Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora, UK singer and Australian judge of TV program ‘The Voice’ is seen looking ‘pretty in pink’ as she took a dip in Sydney Harbour during an outing on Sunday. Rita accessorized with drop earrings and funking matching sunglasses as she looked sensational taking a rest on a rock. Pictured: Rita Ora BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Speaking of amazing bathing suits, Ciara also stunned when she was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, back in May. She showed off a wide variety of swimwear, including a plunging black one-piece and another with sheer mesh panels, but the one featured on the cover was a denim bikini.

Aside from the relaxing swim, Ciara and Russell also celebrated their six-year anniversary on Wednesday. The “Body Party” singer commemorated the special day with an Instagram post, celebrating her love for the NFL player. “There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary,” she wrote. “God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go.” Of course, Russell wrote back to show his love. “Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you,” he wrote.