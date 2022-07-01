Ciara Slays In Sexy Cutout Orange Mini Dress At A Summer Party With Russell Wilson: Photos

Ciara always makes a statement with her outfit no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at The Serpentine Summer Party in London on June 30. The 36-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, bright orange mini dress with cutouts on the shoulders and back of the dress.

Ciara’s long-sleeve mini featured a halterneck with cutouts on the shoulders and the top of her chest. The back of the frock featured cutouts, revealing her bare skin and she had her long, jet-black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy white sandals and diamond earrings.

Russell Wilson looked just as handsome when he wore a tan khaki suit featuring a fitted double-breasted blazer. Under the jacket, he rocked a crisp white T-shirt and he tied his look together with white sneakers and round sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Ciara's Hottest Looks Of All Time: Photos Ciara Serpentine Summer Evening, London, UK - 30 Jun 2022

Ciara is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this look, she recently attended the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival when she wore a custom, neon pink DUNDAS in collaboration with REVOLVE gown with a massive slit on the side of the skirt.

Ciara’s gown featured a one-shoulder neckline with a slash on the bodice that revealed ample cleavage. The rest of the dress was skintight and ruched on her tiny waist, but the best part of her look was the open skirt.

One side of the skirt had a slit that started all the way at the top of her hip and revealed her long, toned leg. She accessorized her look with matching long pink gloves, pink sandals with crystal ankle straps, diamond earrings, and gorgeous diamond bracelets.