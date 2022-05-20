Ciara Wears Insanely Sexy Cutout Bodysuit & Mini Skirt At ‘SI: Swimsuit’ Launch Party: Photos

Ciara always manages to look incredibly sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party at the brand new Hard Rock Hotel in NYC on May 19. The 36-year-old was one of the cover stars this year and she slayed the red carpet at the party in a black cutout bodysuit with a low-rise mini skirt and heels.

Ciara’s LaQuan Smith ensemble featured a high neck black bodysuit with an underwire bra and massive cutouts on both sides of the bodice revealing her tiny waist and rock hard abs. On top of the high-cut one-piece, she wore a tight, ruched black mini skirt with a super short hem and she topped her look off with black ankle-strap sandals.

As for her glam, Ciara’s hair was done by Cesar Deleon Ramirez who threw her hair back into a messy bun that was meant to look like it was soaking wet. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Yolonda Frederick, featured a sultry dark black smokey eye with a glossy nude lip.

View Related Gallery Ciara's Hottest Looks Of All Time: Photos

Ciara was joined by husband, Russell Wilson, who also wore head-to-toe black but chose to dress down. He rocked a tracksuit with a T-shirt underneath and topped his look off with sunglasses and a pair of black and white sneakers. The ‘1, 2, Step’ singer went on to perform a set at the stunning hotel’s new event space, At The Venue.

Ciara’s cover for the magazine was nothing short of amazing as she rocked a slew of incredibly sexy swimsuits from one-pieces with cutouts to a denim bikini and cutout bodysuits. One of our favorite looks was her plunging LaQuan Smith Bustier Bodysuit in Cheetah Vinyl that she wore with a cowboy hat.

From her black Alon Livine one-piece swimsuit with a massive silver medallion across the bodice to her soaking wet, white LaQuan Smith romper – Ciara’s cover shoot was stunning.