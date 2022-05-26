Ciara Slays In Neon Pink High Slit Gown At Cannes amfAR Gala: Photos

Ciara always wears something sexy on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 26. The 36-year-old brought the color to the carpet when she wore a neon pink gown with a massive slit on the side of the skirt.

Ciara’s gown featured a one-shoulder neckline with a slash on the bodice that revealed ample cleavage. The rest of the dress was skintight and ruched on her tiny waist, but the best part of her look was the open skirt.

On one side there was a slit that started all the way at the top of her hip and revealed her long, toned leg. She accessorized her look with matching long pink gloves, pink sandals with crystal ankle straps, diamond earrings, and gorgeous diamond bracelets.

As for her glam, Ciara’s dark hair was slicked back into a half-up-half-down ponytail while the rest of her hair was down and straight.

Ciara has been slaying her outfits lately and just recently, she attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party at the new Hard Rock Hotel in NYC when she wore a black cutout bodysuit with a low-rise mini skirt and heels.

She looked fabulous in the high-neck Laquan Smith Bralette-Detailed Cutout Bodysuit with an underwire bra and massive cutouts on both sides of the bodice revealing her tiny waist and rock-hard abs.

On top of the high-cut one-piece, she wore a tight black Laquan Smith Ruched Mini Skirt with a super short hem and she topped her look off with black ankle-strap sandals.