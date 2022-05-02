Ciara Stuns In Metallic Zebra-Print Dress At Met Gala 2022

Ciara, 36, did not disappoint at the 2022 Met Gala. The “Level Up” songstress stunned on the red carpet in a metallic zebra-print dress from Michael Kors with silver foil in her hair and metallic nails. Ciara told red carpet hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles that her looks is of the “modern woman of the Gilded Age.” She really nailed the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme this year! The superstar’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, didn’t attend the Met this year.

Since the 2021 Met Gala was in September, Ciara’s hubby couldn’t attend due to it being during the NFL season. She did, however, pay tribute to Russell with her gorgeous and creative dress. Ciara’s look featured green and silver colors of the Seahawks, as well as the number three emblazoned across the center of the dress in honor of Russell’s jersey number. Her gown was sparkling and included side cutouts and a long train that cascaded down the carpet. Ciara completed her look at last year’s Met with a tiny football-shaped purse.

Ciara has daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 1, with Russell. She’s also mom to 7-year-old son Future with her ex, rapper Future. Ciara and Russell recently took all three kids to the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll, where the singer proceeded to play football with her husband on the White House lawn.