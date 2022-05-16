Ciara Rocks Sexy Cutout One-Pieces & Denim Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Cover: Photos

Ciara stole the show for the new Sports Illustrated Swim cover when she rocked a slew of incredibly sexy swimsuits from one-pieces with cutouts to a denim bikini and cutout bodysuits. The 36-year-old looked sexier than ever in the photos which were taken in Barbados and one of our favorites was her denim Calechie swimsuit featuring a strapless bandeau top with matching, high-waisted denim bottoms.
In another photo, Ciara rocked a plunging black Alon Livine one-piece swimsuit with a massive silver medallion across the bodice and neck and she accessorized with a matching silver New York Vintage cuff. The singer rocked a plunging white LaQuan Smith romper that was soaking wet and see-through as she lounged in the ocean.
As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a halterneck Baba Jagne swimsuit that had a plunging black top and sheer mesh panels on the sides of the bodice. She styled the one-piece with a black leather ANOESES harness. From her cutout Mugler bodysuits and swimsuits to her cheetah print Dolce and Gabbana suit lined with pearls – Ciara’s cover shoot was incredible.
Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, was interviewed by the magazine about Ciara’s cover and he gushed, “As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife. And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people—not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”