Ciara & Russell Wilson Selling $36M Mansion With Movie Theater & Recording Studio: Pics

Ciara and Russell Wilson are selling their $36M Washington mansion after the NFL star was recently traded. Check out photos of the insane pad here.

NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson, 33, and his superstar wife Ciara, 33, are selling their lakefront Washington state megamansion for $36 million and it comes equipped with a movie theater and its own recording studio! As football fans know, Russell was recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Needless to say, he won’t be needing the Seattle, Washington, pad anymore.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson walked the red carpet together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which was held in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 23, 2021.

The home, which was listed by Windermere Real Estate features 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, which was plenty of room for the couple and their two children. The family’s former home is located on Lake Washington, giving it both lake and city views of nearby Seattle!

Ciara & Russell Wilson's $35 million Washington home is for sale.

The spectacular home, which was built in 2007, includes a movie theater, recording studio, gym, yoga studio, and sports court. The home, which is situated on the lake, has a newly-constructed dock and a double jet ski lift.

Ciara & Russell Wilson's $35 million Washington home is for sale.

The inside of the property is just as stunning as the outside. Equipped with high ceilings and crown molding, the interior of the home has a  ton of mirrors, making the views that much more incredible. In addition, many of the rooms include track lighting, which creates the perfect ambiance for any party!

Ciara & Russell Wilson's $35 million Washington home is for sale.

The NFL star’s former pad also includes plenty of outdoor space  — with a terraced yard and tons of room to throw a football around. The lake views are gorgeous and have provided for many romantic sunsets for Ciara and Russell.

Ciara & Russell Wilson's $35 million Washington home is for sale.

The yard even includes its own treehouse with a wraparound staircase, which is a dream come true for any parent! As previously reported, Russell was traded from the Seattle Seahawks — who he was with for 10 seasons — to the Denver Broncos.