Ciara & Russell Wilson Selling $36M Mansion With Movie Theater & Recording Studio: Pics

Ciara and Russell Wilson are selling their $36M Washington mansion after the NFL star was recently traded. Check out photos of the insane pad here.

NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson, 33, and his superstar wife Ciara, 33, are selling their lakefront Washington state megamansion for $36 million and it comes equipped with a movie theater and its own recording studio! As football fans know, Russell was recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Needless to say, he won’t be needing the Seattle, Washington, pad anymore.

The home, which was listed by Windermere Real Estate features 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, which was plenty of room for the couple and their two children. The family’s former home is located on Lake Washington, giving it both lake and city views of nearby Seattle!

The spectacular home, which was built in 2007, includes a movie theater, recording studio, gym, yoga studio, and sports court. The home, which is situated on the lake, has a newly-constructed dock and a double jet ski lift.