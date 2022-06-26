Alabama Barker, 16, Channels Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian In Long Leather Jacket: Photos

Alabama Barker has one glamorous stepmom in Kourtney Kardashian and the teenager appears to be taking some fashion pointers from the gorgeous POOSH founder. The 16-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney last month, and his ex Shanna Moakler stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 wearing a fabulous ensemble that Kourt would co-sign. Rocking a long leather jacket and a colorful bodysuit underneath, Alabama looked like she took a page out of a Kardashian couture playbook.

Kourtney and Travis’ nuptials has created one of the most unique blended families, with Alabama and her older brother Landon having instant stepsiblings in Kourt and her ex Scott Disick’s three children: Penelope, Mason and Reign. While last week’s Father’s Day could have been a bit tricky, as it can be for any blended family, Kourt and Travis did their best to make it as smooth as possible. Ahead of the big day, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the new couple had plans in place to make the holiday special for everyone.

“Kourtney knows Scott will want to spend Father’s Day with the kids so he’ll have them on the actual day. As of right now, she isn’t planning on joining Travis while celebrating with his kids, but that could change between now and then,” the insider detailed. “Kourtney and her kids will have their own celebration with Travis so they can celebrate their new stepdad. She feels so blessed how seamless the whole transition was done and she’s excited to spend Travis’s very first Father’s Day as a stepdad with them whole family.”

In regards to Travis’ relationship with Penelope, Mason and Reign, another source said the Blink-182 drummer has been “very intentional” about building a bond with them. “He made a point to let them set the pace because he didn’t want to ever come off as pushy. He would never try to replace Scott but he does take a lot of pride in being a solid stepdad.” The third source went on to say that Kourt and Scott’s kids even have some surprises for Travis on Father’s Day. “They’ll spend the day with Scott of course, that’s a given, but they will also have a family dinner for Travis where they’ll all give him cards and gifts that Kourtney helped them pick out.”