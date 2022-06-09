Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Kiss In New Photos From ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Bach Parties

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love is as “boundless as the sea.” That’s how William Shakespeare would put it. Kourtney shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the couple’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party, which had a Romeo & Juliet theme.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, sweetly went in for a kiss during the party, which was held in Palm Springs. The romance element was at a high with several lit candles and red roses surrounding them. The couple didn’t hold back. Everything had a Renaissance-era feel to it — with a gothic twist — down to the dripping candlesticks and decor.

The couple had a cake in the shape of a heart. The icing was totally red, and the “KRAVIS 4EVER” was written in the middle with black icing. Kourtney also posted a photo of a sequined purse that took the shape of an actual human heart. It was placed next to a chalice. Travis commented on Kourtney’s post, “Love and lovers.”

The joint bachelor/bachelorette party happened before the couple traveled to Italy for their lavish nuptials. The couple had previously gotten married in Las Vegas before having an intimate ceremony at a courthouse. Their Italian nuptials were a grand affair.

The couple was surrounded by their family as they wed in Portofino, Italy. Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and as well as Travis’ kids – Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana — were in attendance. Kourtney looked stunning in a white mini dress with a long veil. Travis looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

Now that the wedding craziness is over, Kourtney and Travis are looking ahead to the next chapter of their lives together. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that the couple is set on finding their perfect home. “The next step for them is to find their forever home together and start their new journey there,” our source said. “Although they love their homes, they really want to move into a new place to create new memories, as husband and wife.”