Travis Barker Reveals Sweet Father’s Day Cards From Penelope & Reign Disick

Happy belated Father’s Day to Travis Barker! The 46-year-old drummer shared a pair of photos from his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Penelope and Reign Disick on Monday, June 20. Travis posted the cards that his now step-son and daughter wrote to him on his Instagram Story, and both Penelope and Reign had adorable messages to their new step-dad.

Reign, 7, kept his message to Travis short and sweet. He simply wrote “Happy Father’s Day,” and drew a picture of two people holding hands. Penelope, 9, went into more detail about all the things she loves about her step-dad. “You are so so nice and kind. You are so amazing. You are the best. You are the best drummer, and you make my mom happy,” she wrote.

The cards were super sweet nearly a month after the pair tied the knot with a gorgeous ceremony in Italy back in May. Even though the kids wrote kind messages to their step-dad, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the kids spent Father’s Day with their dad Scott Disick on Sunday. “Kourtney and her kids will have their own celebration with Travis so they can celebrate their new stepdad. She feels so blessed how seamless the whole transition was done and she’s excited to spend Travis’s very first Father’s Day as a stepdad with the whole family,” they said. Scott posted adorable photos of his kids to his Instagram on Father’s Day, celebrating his children.

It’s clear that Kourt and Travis are doing a great job of blending their families. Besides Penelope and Reign, Kourtney also shares her oldest son Mason, 12, with Scott. The blink-182 drummer shares his kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Landon called his new step-mom “amazing” in a new interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. “I love expanding the family,” he said.