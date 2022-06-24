Britney Spears’ Mom Says She Wants ‘Her To Be Happy’ Despite Not Being Invited To Wedding

Britney Spears‘ mom Lynne Spears just wants her pop star daughter to be happy — despite lashing out recently over one of Brit’s social media posts, and despite not being invited to her own daughter’s wedding. Lynne, 67, was seen arriving at LAX after a flight, rocking a sleeveless white-collar shirt and cropped pants. In the roughly 3-minute video, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, a reporter asked her several questions about Britney and a possible reconciliation between the estranged family members. But Lynne remained tight-lipped while on her cell phone, except to finally say, “I just want her to be happy.”

The brief appearance, as she made her way to a car, comes amid serious drama between the Spears family. After winning freedom from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship (overseen by father Jamie Spears, 69) in November, Britney married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, on June 9 in an intimate star-studded ceremony. She then flexed her freedom even further by purchasing a new $12 million mansion in Calabasas.

But bad feelings between the famous family persist. Jamie filed papers in court last Friday (June 17) accusing Britney of running a social media smear campaign against him. Britney slammed her Brother Bryan Spears in a June 14 post, saying that he was never invited to her long-awaited nuptials. And Lynne reacted to one of the pop star’s social media posts with an eyeroll emoji and the comment, “You have got to be kidding me!!” The comments were later deleted, but Britney temporarily deleted her entire Instagram account yet again.

Still, the “Toxic” singer rebounded and returned to social media this week, rocking colorful bikinis and tight white jeans from two decades back for her loyal 46.1M followers. And she seems to be soaking up all the joy of newly-married life. “I took a nice dip in my pool …” she posted in part on June 23 from her ritzy new mansion. “It’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good.”