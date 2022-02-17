Britney Spears Ditches Her Purple Locks & Cuts Her Own Bangs For Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos

Britney Spears ditched her purple hair and went back to blonde when she showed off her new hairstyle which featured bangs that she cut herself.

Britney Spears, 40, is always switching up her look and her latest hair makeover just may be our favorite because she actually cut her own bangs. For the past few months, Britney has been rocking purple hair and she ditched the colorful hue when she decided to blonde again. She showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram and she looked gorgeous with her new hair.

Britney posted a slideshow of photos of herself with her new long blonde hair down and straight. Her hair had a ton of volume and she rocked front bangs which she cut herself because she said they were “too long.”

Britney posted the slideshow with the caption, “The purple mess is gone … Thank God !!! If you want to look 10 years younger I suggest you cut bangs and wear only mascara !!!! It’s kinda of crazy .. When I was in Maui for 21 days I couldn’t get my hair done so I had so much time to play with it myself!!! I actually love playing with my hair … it’s therapeutic …. anyways my bangs were so long so I cut them … you can see it now that my hair is blonde again !!!! I might go red next week … who knows ???”

In the photos, Britney rocked a tan floral dress with a plunging V-neckline and puffy three-quarter sleeves. She accessorized with a massive black cameo necklace and added dark eyeliner and a glossy brown lip.

Before switching her hair to blonde, Britney was rocking lilac hair. her roots remained blonde but the bottom half of her locks was dyed the shade of purple.