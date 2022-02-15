Britney Spears Reveals White Lingerie Under Plunging Bodysuit For Valentine’s Day Dance Video

Britney Spears celebrated Valentine’s Day in style when she rocked a sexy white lace bra under a plunging red bodysuit in a new dance video.

When it comes to Britney Spears, 40, she is always showing off her dance moves in some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for Valentine’s Day. Britney danced in her living room while wearing a plunging white lace bralette that revealed ample cleavage with a red bodysuit on top.

Britney’s V-neck red one-piece had a low-cut neckline that showed off her bra and she styled the look with a pair of fingerless red gloves and peep-toe red pumps. She captioned the video, “Happy red heart day!!!!!!” As for her glam, Britney had her blonde hair down in natural beach waves with thick black eyeliner.

This wasn’t the only sexy look Brit rocked for Valentine’s Day, in fact, she threw on another plunging bodysuit for yet another dance video.

She posted a video of her dancing in a neon green plunging halterneck one-piece that put her cleavage on display. It had a keyhole cutout on the bodice that showed off her tiny waist and she accessorized with a blue crystal necklace and black pointed-toe pumps.

Britney captioned the video, “8 seconds of me smiling with my purple hair today for the haters. My smile tpo yours!!!! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!”

Britney is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit while dancing on social media and just recently she rocked a strappy red bikini while dancing against a bar in a studio. She posted the sultry video with the caption, “This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple …. This is a tease of what’s to come !!!! My song “Get Naked” !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”