Scott Disick Admits He Has The ‘Best Time’ With Pete Davidson: ‘He’s A Great Person’

The finale of The Kardashians featured a touching scene between Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian, where they gushed over how happy they were that Kim Kardashian had started dating Pete Davidson. “Kim found a guy who’s a great guy,” Scott confirmed. “He picked us up from the airport, had the coffee she wanted, had a coffee for me. He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings. He’s supposed to come over here actually.”

Khloe seemed surprised to hear that Scott and Pete were hanging out one-on-one. “Are you and Pete besties?” she wondered, and Scott confirmed it was true. “Mhmmm. Bunk beds, the whole thing,” he joked. “We have the best time together.” Back in March, Pete and Scott documented their friendship on Instagram, and fans went wild over the new bromance.

Meanwhile, Khloe echoed Scott’s sentiments about Pete, adding, “I’m happy that [Kim] has someone that’s nice to her and caters to her.” Scott also pointed out that it’s “really cute” when Pete makes Kim laugh. “She’s so different in front of him,” he admitted. “She says young slang words. I’m like, ‘What?!'” In a confessional, Khloe added, “Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really well, but from what I do know, it’s really drama-free and really easy and I think that’s something that’s the end goal. Everyone wants that fairytale and that happily ever after. I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

Earlier this season on The Kardashians, Kim finally spilled about how she got together with Pete after appearing on Saturday Night Live in October. The two kissed in one scene, and it left Kim intrigued and wanting to get to know him more. She asked a producer on the show for his phone number and reached out. At first, Kim said she was simply “down to f***,” but her relationship with Pete quickly developed into something more. It wasn’t long before they were hot and heavy.

Although Pete hasn’t appeared on The Kardashians himself, his sweet gestures for Kim have been shown. For instance, Kim took her first flight on her own private jet, and Pete had one of her favorite desserts delivered to her for the flight. Kim has described Pete as “genuine,” and the two have been going strong for more than eight months now!