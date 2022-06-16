Scott Disick Admits He Has The ‘Best Time’ With Pete Davidson: ‘He’s A Great Person’

Bromance alert! Scott Disick confirmed that he and Pete Davidson are 'besties' during the June 16 episode of 'The Kardashians'.

By:
June 16, 2022 6:30AM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in HollywoodPictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shopping in Mayfair. 31 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA863687_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pete Davidson is seen for the first time since his departure from SNL with girlfriend Kim Kardashian during what looks like to be a photo shoot at her office in Calabasas on Friday. Peter was spotted wearing a shower cap covering his bleached hair while giving his girlfriend Kim a thumbs up on her photoshoot.Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Kcr/Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The finale of The Kardashians featured a touching scene between Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian, where they gushed over how happy they were that Kim Kardashian had started dating Pete Davidson. “Kim found a guy who’s a great guy,” Scott confirmed. “He picked us up from the airport, had the coffee she wanted, had a coffee for me. He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings. He’s supposed to come over here actually.”

Khloe seemed surprised to hear that Scott and Pete were hanging out one-on-one. “Are you and Pete besties?” she wondered, and Scott confirmed it was true. “Mhmmm. Bunk beds, the whole thing,” he joked. “We have the best time together.” Back in March, Pete and Scott documented their friendship on Instagram, and fans went wild over the new bromance.

Since dating Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has gotten friendly with Scott Disick. (Kcr/Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Khloe echoed Scott’s sentiments about Pete, adding, “I’m happy that [Kim] has someone that’s nice to her and caters to her.” Scott also pointed out that it’s “really cute” when Pete makes Kim laugh. “She’s so different in front of him,” he admitted. “She says young slang words. I’m like, ‘What?!'” In a confessional, Khloe added, “Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really well, but from what I do know, it’s really drama-free and really easy and I think that’s something that’s the end goal. Everyone wants that fairytale and that happily ever after. I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Earlier this season on The Kardashians, Kim finally spilled about how she got together with Pete after appearing on Saturday Night Live in October. The two kissed in one scene, and it left Kim intrigued and wanting to get to know him more. She asked a producer on the show for his phone number and reached out. At first, Kim said she was simply “down to f***,” but her relationship with Pete quickly developed into something more. It wasn’t long before they were hot and heavy.

Although Pete hasn’t appeared on The Kardashians himself, his sweet gestures for Kim have been shown. For instance, Kim took her first flight on her own private jet, and Pete had one of her favorite desserts delivered to her for the flight. Kim has described Pete as “genuine,” and the two have been going strong for more than eight months now!

