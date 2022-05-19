Reign Disick, 7, Begs Mom Kourtney Kardashian To Stop French Kissing Travis Barker: ‘Ew’

Reign Disick, 7, had something to say about his mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s never-ending PDA with stepdad Travis Barker! “I am going to die. Ew, guys,” the Poosh founder’s youngest son complained during a dinner table scene on Hulu’s The Kardashians. As usual, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, were busy making out for everyone to see.
“Can you guys not kiss in French again?” he asked Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer, clearly not loving the intimate moment between the adults. “Could you guys please not French-kiss again?” Scott Disick‘s son then begged. It appeared Travis was in agreement as he said, “No French-kissing” while grabbing Kourt’s hand.
Earlier in the episode, it appeared Reign’s big sister Penelope, 9, had similar feelings: she also asked her mom and Travis to kibosh the kissing. Kourt hilariously asked permission for “just one” more as Travis apologized to her, sharing that P had made “cerficates” that allowed them to kiss. No word on how oldest son Mason, now 12, is feeling about the PDA — especially now that Kourtney and Travis are officially married.
The couple, who got engaged in November, have also documented their desires to have a child of their own on the new reality series. Kourtney shares her three kids with Scott, while Travis is dad to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana, 23.
“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney declared on the Hulu show, later revealing to her mom Kris Jenner that she believes the IVF drugs had put her into menopause. “I think the more kids the merrier,” she also said. “It is like more people to love.”
Notably, Kourtney’s kids were not present in Santa Barbara for Travis’ epic romantic proposal at the Miramar Rosewood Beach hotel. Penelope appeared upset by the news via FaceTime in a scene captured for the show. “They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there, and they weren’t there,” Scott added in a confessional. “Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding,” he quipped.
Kourtney and Travis legally wed in Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15 with just Kourt’s grandmother MJ present, and Travis’ dad Randy Barker. The couple is set to have their wedding celebration with friends and family in Italy, per reports.