Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Broke Her Engagement Ring Just Days After Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian met up with her mom Kris Jenner in a scene from the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, and Kris immediately noticed that her daughter wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. The scene was filmed not long after Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker, and Kris was concerned about why her daughter wasn’t wearing her new bling. Kourtney explained that the ring was out getting fixed after an unfortunate incident.

“This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way” Kourtney admitted. “I’m sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe right next to me. Then I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring.”

Kris was in shock. “You BROKE your engagement ring?!” she exclaimed. Kourtney admitted he was “hysterically crying” for hours after breaking the jewelry. “I called Travis and I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad,'” she continued. “And he handled it the best. But it really gave me a nervous breakdown. I was just like, ‘This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life? How can I have done that?'”

Luckily, the ring has since been fixed, and Kourtney has been wearing it ever since. She also opened up about how special the bling was to her. “Travis picked it out, he designed it,” she explained. “He looked at so any stones and [thought] this was me in a stone. I thought that was really special.”

In a previous episode of the Hulu show, Kourtney admitted that she never even thought about what kind of engagement ring she would want. After all, until she met Travis, marriage was never on the table for her. Luckily, Travis knew Kourtney well enough and was able to pick out just the right thing!