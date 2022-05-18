Why Chaney Jones Thinks Her Kanye West Tattoo Is ‘Perfect’ As Their Romance Blossoms

Kanye West, 44, has been dating Chaney Jones, 24, since early February, making it the longest relationship he’s had since splitting with his wife Kim Kardashian, 41, last year, and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper and the model are getting serious. “Chaney has checked all his boxes so far, and she makes him feel comfortable with the pace they’re taking the relationship. It doesn’t have that feeling of heating up and then fizzling out too soon.”

Proving just how smitten she is, the dark-haired beauty got her man’s moniker tattooed on her wrist. “Their bond has grown over the past several months so Chaney thought it would be sweet to get the ‘Ye’ tattoo,” the source explained. “She went over the design with Kanye before getting it done because she wanted to make sure it was something he liked. Chaney wanted something pretty and delicate but also somewhere she would often see as a reminder of their relationship, and she thinks it turned out just perfect.”

Earlier this month Chaney got cozy with Kanye on a trip to Tokyo, Japan but left fans questioning their status when she flew back to Miami without him by her side. But our source insists there’s no reason to stress over their status because things are still totally on track! “Kanye’s main reason for visiting Japan is work related so his plan all along was to have Chaney visit him for a bit before he needed to focus on work,” revealed the source. “He thought it would be nice to enjoy some bonding time together in one of his favorite places in the world. But Kanye needs to get back to work which is why he headed to Japan in the first place. He’s been meeting with stylists, and other designers for future projects and collabs. He had an amazing time with Chaney and he can’t wait to see her again. They’ve been talking almost every day and plan to meet up again soon.”

In fact, not only does the couple stay in “constant” communication, a second source says the Yeezy Designer even styles his new lady love despite the long distance. “Chaney has been spending time with family and friends in Miami but she and Kanye are still in constant contact, to the point where he even picks out her outfits for the day,” added the insider. “The same way he took over styling Kim for every moment of her life, that’s the treatment that Chaney is getting now. She’s very into him and has been calling him her man. As soon as she’s done visiting her family in Miami she’s meeting back up withKanye, she doesn’t want to be away from him for too long.”