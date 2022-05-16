Nick Jonas Calls His & Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti ‘A Gift’ After NICU Stay

Nick Jonas can’t be any happier to be a father! During a May 16 appearance on Today, the 29-year-old singer gave an update about how he and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, are doing now that their bundle of joy, Malti, is home from the NICU. “Life is beautiful,” he gushed. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their bundle of joy into the world in January via surrogate, but they couldn’t bring her home for more than three months because she was required to receive extra care from the neonatal intensive care unit. However, they were able to bring Malti home in time for Mother’s Day, which was super special to the new parents. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Nick wrote in a heartfelt caption on Mother’s Day underneath a photo of him and Priyanka doting on their little one.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” he continued. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

He also wrote a sweet note to Priyanka. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he said. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

During his Today show visit, Nick noted that he and his two bandmates and brothers, Kevin Jonas, 34, and Joe Jonas, 32, are all fathers to little girls. “The Jonas family keeps growing … There’s a lot of girls,” Nick smiled. “My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters.”

Kevin was the first to start his family, tying the knot with Danielle Deleasa in 2009. They have since welcomed two girls, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5. Joe married British actress Sophie Turner, 26, in 2019. They welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. Sophie is currently pregnant with their second child. Nick and Priyanka wed in 2018 with numerous ceremonies and celebrations.