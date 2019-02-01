Nick Jonas knows he and Priyanka Chopra have had a surprising amount of wedding receptions – but at least he can joke about it! He teased his followers about wedding ‘100047’ on a date night with his wife.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married… and then they got married again… and then again. While the amount of receptions they’ve hosted might seem excessive, the couple is well aware that they’re overdoing it. On Feb. 1, Nick, 26, made a joke about the numerous ceremonies he and his wife have had to celebrate their love in a cheeky Instagram comment.

Nick shared a photo of himself and Priyanka, 36, in black tie attire and captioned it, “Walking into wedding reception 100047 like… Haha just kidding.” The couple weren’t actually celebrating their nuptials again, but instead were attending the Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala Presented by Farfetch at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Nick looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Priyanka stunned in a gown featuring sheer, lace, and colored panels.

The event was hosted by Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers. The “Jealous” hitmaker gave the couple a shout-out in his Instagram caption, writing: “So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures.”

The happy newlyweds married in India in early December with two different wedding ceremonies to reflect both of their religious beliefs and customs. Then, they held another celebration of marriage in Belmont, NC – where Nick’s father grew up – on Jan. 27. The party was held at the Jonas family-owned Nellie’s Southern Kitchen and came after the pair wrapped up two honeymoons. We get it; they’re in love!