Kim Kardashian Says She Wants ‘One More’ Wedding Amid Pete Davidson Romance: Video

Kim Kardashian is ready to walk down the aisle again — even after three marriages that ended in separation. In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim said, “I believe in love,” adding, “That’s why, hopefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm!”

The reality star was speaking with mom Kris Jenner about sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s nuptials, and laughed about her past marriages which didn’t turn out the way she planned.

Kim — who was declared legally single on March 2 — is still in an ongoing divorce from ex Kanye West. She was also previously married to NBA player Kris Humpheries from 2011 to 2013 and music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.

View Related Gallery 'The Kardashians' Premiere: Photos Of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & More FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022 Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The above clip was filmed in October — aka before Kim made things official with now-beau Pete Davidson — but it was after she shared a kiss with the Saturday Night Live star in the Aladdin sketch that launched a thousand [hopefully marriage] ships. Perhaps the 41-year-old was already having some love on the brain.

And things continue to heat up between the couple! Nearly six months after Kim’s SNL debut, the couple made their Met Gala debut last night, posing on the famed museum steps as an official pair. The SKIMS founder arrived to the event wearing the rumored Marilyn Monroe gown that the late actress wore in 1962 when she famously sang ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ to John F. Kennedy. Pete looked dapper in a black Prada suit with a skinny tie and a pair of sunglasses.

Kim definitely looked spectacular in the form-fitting Jean Louis gown that the Some Like it Hot star famously shocked the Madison Square Garden crowd with back then. The process of getting into the dress was, apparently, a major effort.

“I had to lose 16 pounds to fit into this. I was determined to do it. I don’t think they believe that I was going to do it. I did it,” Kim revealed to her friend La La Anthony on the red carpet. She told Vogue that to do it, she would “wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”