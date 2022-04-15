BTS’ J-Hope Hangs With Lady Gaga After Her Concert & Fans Go Wild Over The Photos

Fans of BTS and Lady Gaga are currently going wild. That’s because one of the South Korean boy band members, J-Hope, 28, met up with the “Born This Way” singer, 36, following her concert on April 14. J-Hope shared photos to Instagram from the duo’s meetup and confirmed that the interaction was as epic as we’d expect.

J-Hope was overjoyed getting to spend some time with Gaga, who is currently performing her “Jazz & Piano” show in Las Vegas. The “Dynamite” hitmaker wore a denim jean jacket, a black hat, and a pair of black sunglasses, while Gaga rocked a black sequined tuxedo and bow tie. The pair struck several poses together for the camera.

“Today was a really glorious day,” J-Hope wrote in his caption, before gushing over Gaga. “When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life.”

View Related Gallery Lady Gaga Through The Years: Photos Of The Oscar-Winner From Her Start Lady GaGa The Z100 Jingle Ball 2008 Stand Up For Cancer Benefit Concert, Madison Square Garden, New York, America - 12 Dec 2008 December 12, 2008 - New York City. Lady GaGa at Z100's Jingle Ball 2008. the event was held at Madison Square garden in New York City. Photo ® Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages Lady Gaga Lady Gaga in concert, Sydney, Australia - 25 May 2009 Lady Gaga performs to a crowd of 150 at an intimate concert in a Sydney church, dressed in a bubble outfit.

The “Butter” performer went on to call Gaga his “queen forever,” adding, “Please keep making your incredible music.Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!”

There were some big reactions to J-Hope and Gaga’s bonding session. Fans freaked out and immediately expressed hope that Gaga will collaborate with BTS. It was also pointed out on social media that the “Rain On Me” singer recently bonded with J-Hope’s band member, V, at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Here’s to hoping a Gaga-BTS team up is on the horizon!